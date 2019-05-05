|
|
Thomas James Ach Age 81, long-time resident of Federal Way, WA, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Thursday, March 21, following a stroke and battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years (Kay); daughters Carrie and Susan; grandsons Ryan and Ben; two brothers (Richard and William (Doris); a sister (Karen); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Emily, and brother Jim. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2 pm at Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W Pioneer Ave. Puyallup, WA 98371. A complete tribute to Tom's life can be viewed at www.bonneywatson.com. Online condolences and tributes may be shared there. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Thomas Ach to the Puyallup United Methodist Church (as above) or to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019