Thomas Lee Carlson

August 5, 1937 - October 14, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Thomas L. Carlson, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020. Tom was born in Sunnyside, Wash. on Aug. 5, 1937. He attended Grandview High, class of '56, before joining the Navy. Tom was a gunner's mate, serving aboard the USS Los Angeles and the USS Rochester. In his four years in the Navy, Tom sailed to Australia, the Philippines, Japan and countries around the Pacific Rim. His first time crossing the equator was one of his favorite stories. He separated from the Navy as an E-6.

Tom later had a 30-year career with the federal General Services Agency in Auburn, earning numerous commendations for perfect attendance. After retiring, Tom moved to Minnesota, working another decade at a local casino, again earning recognition for his excellent work ethic. The cold weather and chance to live with family prompted Tom's return to Washington.

In his youth, Tom was an avid skydiver and became a prolific photographer, amassing a carefully organized collection of family photo albums. Married and divorced twice, Tom was a sweet, generous man who rarely raised his voice.

His favorite dog and companion, Sparky, who never left his side in life, was surely there to greet him at the pearly gates.

Tom is survived by his brothers, Don, Bob and Larry, five adult children and stepchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family thanks St. Joseph Medical Center and Tacoma Fire Station No. 4, who often came to his aid. Tom will be buried at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens, joining his beloved parents, Ethol and Marion.





