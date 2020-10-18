1/1
Thomas Lee Carlson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Lee Carlson
August 5, 1937 - October 14, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Thomas L. Carlson, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020. Tom was born in Sunnyside, Wash. on Aug. 5, 1937. He attended Grandview High, class of '56, before joining the Navy. Tom was a gunner's mate, serving aboard the USS Los Angeles and the USS Rochester. In his four years in the Navy, Tom sailed to Australia, the Philippines, Japan and countries around the Pacific Rim. His first time crossing the equator was one of his favorite stories. He separated from the Navy as an E-6.
Tom later had a 30-year career with the federal General Services Agency in Auburn, earning numerous commendations for perfect attendance. After retiring, Tom moved to Minnesota, working another decade at a local casino, again earning recognition for his excellent work ethic. The cold weather and chance to live with family prompted Tom's return to Washington.
In his youth, Tom was an avid skydiver and became a prolific photographer, amassing a carefully organized collection of family photo albums. Married and divorced twice, Tom was a sweet, generous man who rarely raised his voice.
His favorite dog and companion, Sparky, who never left his side in life, was surely there to greet him at the pearly gates.
Tom is survived by his brothers, Don, Bob and Larry, five adult children and stepchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
His family thanks St. Joseph Medical Center and Tacoma Fire Station No. 4, who often came to his aid. Tom will be buried at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens, joining his beloved parents, Ethol and Marion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Tacoma
1215 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-9555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Tacoma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved