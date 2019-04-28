Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Lelli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas "Tom" Lelli Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Lelli, Sr. At the age of 82, Thomas Paul Lelli, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, April 16. Tom was an amazing man. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important- the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He will be remembered by his infectious smile, wit, stories, the thumbs-up sign as well as his unending helpful nature. "Good morning! Good morning! Good morning!" along with greeting many with "Hey, top-notcher!" were catch phrases for which he was known. Tom was the youngest child of Martin (Barney) and Mary Lelli. He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings, Phillip and Jeanne. Martin, his father (better known as Barney), ran the Lelli store and was eager to help anyone in the community as well as was Mary, ready to drop anything at a moment's notice. Tom had the same desires in life, to lend a hand whenever needed. Tom was born in Tacoma and lived most of his life in the Edgewood area. He graduated from Fife High School in June,1955 and twenty days later, he married his high-school sweetheart, Phyllis Joy Petry. Of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement was marrying his high-school sweetheart, Phyllis. Phyllis supported him in all his glory and up until their last days together. They enjoyed wedded bliss of sixty-three and three fourths years together. Tom was known for having high energy complimented with strong work ethics. At thirteen, he started working at the corner gas station. Once graduating from high school and getting married, he enlisted in the National Guard and worked thirty-three years at Pacific Northwest Bell. Retiring early at the age of fifty-two, he then moved into retirement life by helping his family with many projects; construction, building wood toys to donate, coaching, watching sports, supporting kids and grandkids in sporting events, spending time with family and friends at Lake Tapps. Being snowbirds to Yuma, Arizona allowed him the opportunity to expand his helpful nature, friend circle, and shared love of sunshine. Tom and Phyllis built their home in Edgewood and raised their four children. Thomas (Tamaria), Jerry, Tina (Dennis) Thweatt, and Kim (Todd) Vesey. Tom will also be fondly remembered by eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by two grandsons. Thanks to St. Francis Hospital for the personal care given and to Hospice. Thanks also for the care given at The Cottages of Edgewood. A celebration of Tom "TOP-NOTCHER" Lelli's life will be held at St. Martins of Tours in Fife on Thursday, May 16 starting at 11:00am. Tom's family would treasure any personal stories or pictures you would be willing to share to [email protected] Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. New York, NY 100001.

