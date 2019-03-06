Thomas Leo Bemis Tom passed away in Olympia Washington after his battle with cancer. He was born to Mildred "Millie" and Leo Bemis October 18, 1944. Tom graduated from Bethel High School in 1965. After serving in the United States Marine Corps and working as a store manager for Prairie Market he became a fire fighter for the City of Tacoma in 1972. He spent the majority of his career at Station #2 in the Tacoma tide flats. His family likes to think he was the best fire truck driver they ever had. Tom also enjoyed a long career as the owner of a portable sawmill business which he operated in Pierce County. Tom was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsmen. Although he lived most of his life in Washington he spent time living in the Montana and Wyoming where he could hunt and fish. Always chasing that elusive big buck. Tom was a 25 year AA member and avid Seahawks fan. Most recently Tom lived in Olympia on his daughter's farm. He enjoyed spending time watching his grand-daughter ride horses in 4-H and WASET. He was particu-larly fond of Stoney the big palomino. Tom is survived by his 3 daughters. Cynthia Worth (Andrew Worth) of Olympia, Lori Bemis (Jesse Rodman) of Tacoma and Christy Bemis of Seattle WA and his grand-daughter Samantha Worth. He is also survived by his two siblings Jean DiGennaro of Surprise AZ and Lee Bemis of Moses Lake WA. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday March 10, 2019 from 12-2 at the Waller Road Grange 2708 64th St. East Tacoma 98404. All are welcome to attend.

