Thomas McClung II
May 8, 1963 - September 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Thomas (Tom, Tiger, Tommy) James McClung II passed away September 16, 2020 at the age of 57. Born May 8, 1963 in Grand Forks, ND, Tom was the youngest child to Major Thomas & Doris McClung.
After living in Thailand from 1966-68 and Selfridge AFB in MI from 1968-70, the McClung family settled in Tacoma, WA in 1970. Tom spent the remainder of his life working in Tacoma and living in his beloved University Place home. He attended Downing Elementary, Truman Middle School, and Wilson High School, graduating in 1981.
Tom was intensely private. He was always ready to share a laugh or a smile but kept his relationships at work and home private. He spent most of his time tending to his beautiful home garden. Tom formed his most cherished friendships working at the Tacoma Stevens Fred Meyer. He started at Eve's Buffet in 1985, where some say he made the world's best pancakes. He transferred to the Garden Center, where he stayed for over 30 years. His passion and knowledge for plants was breathtaking. From the first rhododendron he planted at his childhood home to his final fall dahlias, Tom was a brilliant self-trained gardener; those who learned from him were lucky.
Tom fought a courageous battle against aggressive brain cancer with a smile on his face, burps, and jokes for anyone that was listening. Tom's family and friends are devastated by his sudden loss. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Cynthia McClung, and his dear dachshund Pixie. He leaves behind his sister Linda Frahm (Joe), brother-in-law Michael Pizzuto, and nieces Chelsea Culver and Brittany Culver (Kirk).
Due to COVID, we were all unable to visit Tom at his final home at Franke Tobey Jones. The FTJ staff became Tom's family. Quenn, Esther, Herna, Kristina, and others ensured Tom's final months were filled with love, kindness, and deep conversations. We are forever thankful to the FTJ team and everything they did for Tom.
We are also deeply grateful for all of the Fred Meyer coworkers and customers who have shared stories, pictures, and prayers over the last year. Learning about Tom's friends and having them become our extended family has been the silver lining to this heartbreaking year. Thank you for being Tom's family over the past 35 years – he was loved by more people than we could have ever known.
Tom's services will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, October 10th. Attendance is limited per COVID regulations, but the service will also be livestreamed. We hope you will join remotely to celebrate Tom's life. For login details, visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/tommcclung2