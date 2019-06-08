|
|
Thomas Otto Kostelecky Thomas Otto Kostelecky: son of Otto and Shirley Kostelecky, passed away on May 24, 2019. Tom is survived by his Wife Kathleen and daughters: Kimberly A Matthees, Kendra Kostelecky, and Leah Hogenson. His Brothers Wayne Kostelecky and his wife Carole,James (Jim) Kostelecky and wife Deanna, Robert (Bob) Kostelecky and wife Cathrine, Henry and his wife Francis. Service and internment at Mountain view cemetery, 11:30am on 6/29.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 8, 2019