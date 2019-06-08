Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kostelecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Otto Kostelecky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Otto Kostelecky Obituary
Thomas Otto Kostelecky Thomas Otto Kostelecky: son of Otto and Shirley Kostelecky, passed away on May 24, 2019. Tom is survived by his Wife Kathleen and daughters: Kimberly A Matthees, Kendra Kostelecky, and Leah Hogenson. His Brothers Wayne Kostelecky and his wife Carole,James (Jim) Kostelecky and wife Deanna, Robert (Bob) Kostelecky and wife Cathrine, Henry and his wife Francis. Service and internment at Mountain view cemetery, 11:30am on 6/29.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.