Thomas V. Murphy Thomas Murphy, 87, beloved husband and father died Oct. 22, 2019. He was a longtime member of St. Charles Catholic Church and retired from US Postal Service. Tom is survived by his wife, Dorothy: children, Mike Murphy and Shannon Dixon; grandchildren Trevor Dixon and Cameron Murphy and a brother Larry Murphy. Funeral Service will be held, Tue, Oct. 29, 2019 2:00 pm Calvary Cloisters. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at, www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019