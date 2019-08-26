Home

Timothy Alan Gore 8.26.1962 - 8.11.2019 Tim passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2019 at the age of 56, due to a diabetic event. We will miss Tim's humor, caring and gentle personality, handyman skills, and Saturday night bbq's. Tim attended NE Tacoma Elementary, Meeker Junior High, and Stadium High School. Tim was preceded in death by 'pop' Robert Gore, and sister Sandra Blaney (Dave). Tim is survived by mom Donna Gore, sisters Vicki and Traci, brother Jim (Sue), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous extended family. (Edwards Memorial)
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 26, 2019
