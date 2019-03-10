Timothy Dean Nole Born July 7, 1946, Died Feb. 24, 2019 Tim had a gift of lighting up every room he entered. He always had a funny thing to say that made you just really like him. He loved his wife, Nancy, his children, Michelle, Shannon, Tim jr. and Emily and his grandchildren Parker, Piper, Lily, Ayden, Nolen and Ketner. And he had a very special love for his dachshunds, Lola and Gabby, and Woogie and Cloe before them. He made his living as a sound contractor with his companies "Soundstage" and "Audio 21." His business thrived through "word of mouth," rarely having to advertise his work. He and Nancy built their retirement home above Summit Lake near Olympia and spent six lovely years there living life to the fullest.Tim was an amazing blues guitarist, performing often at local "open mics" throughout the Olympia area. In addition, he resumed his art, creating beautiful abstract pieces that were displayed at several galleries in Olympia. Also survived by sister Xan (Don) and brother Chuck (Kim). His sudden death has rocked our world. He will be in our hearts forever. A memorial service for Tim will be Saturday, March 23rd at Mountain View Lutheran Church 3505 122nd Ave. East. Edgewood, WA 98372 at 1:00pm.

