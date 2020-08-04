Timothy Haechrel

Timothy John Haechrel Timothy John Haechrel, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 31, 2020. Tim was born and raised in Minnesota then stationed at Ft Lewis in 1976 while serving in the Army. Upon discharge he spent the remainder of his life in Tacoma as a proud member of the local Roofers union 153. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was survived by his wife Robyn of 45 years, his children Karie (Nathan) and Jeremy and grandchildren Daniel, Jeffrey, Sean, and Charlie. The full obituary and detail of services can be found online at www.edwardsmemorial.com
.