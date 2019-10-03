|
|
Timothy Hyland Timothy J. Hyland, "Tim", 69, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at his home in Federal Way on September 25th 2019. Tim was born in Minneapolis, MN to parents Joseph and Leona Hyland on October 24, 1949. Only a few years later, their family moved to western Washington. After graduating from Sumner High School, Tim served honorably in the US Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. Tim's professional life was dedicated to improving the quality of countless homes as the owner of a custom cabinet manufacturing company, Hyland Cabinetworks, which he opened in 1978. It continues to be operated by his wife and their two sons. Tim was a lover of fast cars, skiing, ski boats and always believed everything was better on a sunny day. He also enjoyed being around people. Whether playing cards with his buddies or just shooting the breeze with the guys in the cabinet shop, Tim loved to laugh and was always full of stories. As a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Tim is survived by wife Billie Jo Hyland, his daughters Annie Watson and Mya Hyland, sons Shawn Hyland and Justin Souers, and four grandchildren Evan Hyland, Hannah Watson, Emily Hyland and Audrey Watson. A memorial service will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042 on Thursday, October 10th at 2:30pm followed by a celebration of Tim's life at Meridian Valley Country Club, 24830 136th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042. To enter Meridian Valley Country Club, use the entrance at 132nd Street and 247th Street. In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 3, 2019