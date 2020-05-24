Timothy J. Fabre
Timothy J. Fabre 03/28/1984-15/17/2020 Tim was born on March 28, 1984 to Colin and Debbie Fabre in Tacoma, Washington. He leaves behind his dad Colin, his sister Heidi, 3 brothers, Tony, Thomas and Darren 2 nieces and 3 nephews. He became a quadriplegic at 18 due to a swimming accident and battled his disability the best he could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injury on May 17, 2020 at 10:56pm at his home in Tacoma, Washington surrounded by family. Tim was a devout Catholic and he will be truly missed. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
