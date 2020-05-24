Timothy J. Fabre 03/28/1984-15/17/2020 Tim was born on March 28, 1984 to Colin and Debbie Fabre in Tacoma, Washington. He leaves behind his dad Colin, his sister Heidi, 3 brothers, Tony, Thomas and Darren 2 nieces and 3 nephews. He became a quadriplegic at 18 due to a swimming accident and battled his disability the best he could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injury on May 17, 2020 at 10:56pm at his home in Tacoma, Washington surrounded by family. Tim was a devout Catholic and he will be truly missed. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.