Timothy Joseph Harkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Joseph Harkins October 20, 1947 - April 14, 2020 Tim Harkins was born and raised in Tacoma Washington, the second of eight children of Margaret and Joseph Harkins. He graduated form Bellarmine High School, class of 65, and then went to Spokane where he became a "loyal Zag" and graduated from both college and law school at Gonzaga University. He married Patricia Fouts, and together enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He was a devoted father of five children, beloved grandfather of nine and a well respected Spokane attorney. The full text of his obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved