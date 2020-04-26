Timothy Joseph Harkins October 20, 1947 - April 14, 2020 Tim Harkins was born and raised in Tacoma Washington, the second of eight children of Margaret and Joseph Harkins. He graduated form Bellarmine High School, class of 65, and then went to Spokane where he became a "loyal Zag" and graduated from both college and law school at Gonzaga University. He married Patricia Fouts, and together enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He was a devoted father of five children, beloved grandfather of nine and a well respected Spokane attorney. The full text of his obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.