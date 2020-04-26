Dear Patti, Bob, Paul, Allison, Katie, Bridget, Kathy, Vern and Families,

In my mind, Tim was a mainstay of life in Spokane just as he was when we were growing up in Tacoma, so I was very shocked and saddened to see his obituary in the paper. We followed similar paths, St. Pat's, Bellarmne Prep, Gonzaga University, and then marriage, family, and settling in Spokane. I remember hours playing basketball on the asphalt court at St. Pat's--actually that translates as Tim playing basketball and me bouncing a ball on the asphalt totally envying his athletic ability. Although we didn't maintain contact in Spokane, whenever we did happen to see each other he was his usual affable, warm, and energetic self, eager to catch up on old times and recognize a bond stretching back into the fifties that didn't require constant contact to be validated. He was truly the person described in his obituary, and that is his legacy to you. You are in my heart and on my mind as you grieve his loss. I pray fond memories sustain you in the time to come as you adjust to life without him. Sincerely, Paddy Inman

Paddy Inman