Timothy Joseph Harkins
Timothy Joseph Harkins October 20, 1947 - April 14, 2020 Tim Harkins was born and raised in Tacoma Washington, the second of eight children of Margaret and Joseph Harkins. He graduated form Bellarmine High School, class of 65, and then went to Spokane where he became a "loyal Zag" and graduated from both college and law school at Gonzaga University. He married Patricia Fouts, and together enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He was a devoted father of five children, beloved grandfather of nine and a well respected Spokane attorney. The full text of his obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill
2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115
Spokane, WA 99223
5095680354
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Patti, Bob, Paul, Allison, Katie, Bridget, Kathy, Vern and Families,
In my mind, Tim was a mainstay of life in Spokane just as he was when we were growing up in Tacoma, so I was very shocked and saddened to see his obituary in the paper. We followed similar paths, St. Pat's, Bellarmne Prep, Gonzaga University, and then marriage, family, and settling in Spokane. I remember hours playing basketball on the asphalt court at St. Pat's--actually that translates as Tim playing basketball and me bouncing a ball on the asphalt totally envying his athletic ability. Although we didn't maintain contact in Spokane, whenever we did happen to see each other he was his usual affable, warm, and energetic self, eager to catch up on old times and recognize a bond stretching back into the fifties that didn't require constant contact to be validated. He was truly the person described in his obituary, and that is his legacy to you. You are in my heart and on my mind as you grieve his loss. I pray fond memories sustain you in the time to come as you adjust to life without him. Sincerely, Paddy Inman
Paddy Inman
Tim was a classmate of mine at Gonzaga University...class of 1969.
We served together on our Class Reunion organizing committee last spring where I was reminded of his quick wit and generous Spirit.
Great man and fine gentleman!
He and his Family are very much in our thoughts and prayers!
God Bless!
Doug and Ann Johnston
Doug Johnston
My condolences to Tim's family. He was a colleague that everyone respected and found great to work with. He will be missed.
David Cocco
