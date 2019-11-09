|
Timothy Newman Tim was born on July 28, 1945 and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 27, 2019. Tim was a gentle man with an adventurous spirit. He was a talented wood craftsman, master gardener, beer-meister extraordinaire and over his lifetime perfected the art of using shims in the most unusual places. Tim received his Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and was a long time employee of Occidental Chemical in the Port of Tacoma. Tim kept his family and friends constantly amused by his easy-going, carefree attitude which usually resulted in some less than desirable outcomes. He loved to fish, hike, travel, motorcycles and his 1984 Corvette. He was a loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; son Jeff (Karen), granddaughters Keely and Mila; daughter Rebecca (Kerstyn). Per Tim's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Donations in Tim's honor can be made to the at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Tim_Newman
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 9, 2019