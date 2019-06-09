|
Barbara "Wescoat" Samlaska April 12 1929 - June 1 2019 Barbara was born in Tacoma to Cliff and Dora Wescoat. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Richard (Sam) Samlaska. Barbara is survived by son Dick (Cathy), son Tim (Cynthia), daughter Debbie (Mike) and many grand, great grand, and great great grand children. Mom's life was devoted to her family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to: Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, 3875 S 66th St Suite 101, Tacoma Wa 98409. A casual gathering will be held Sunday June 16 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Foley's on the Green, 7108 Lakewood Dr W, Tacoma Wa 98467. Light appetizers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019