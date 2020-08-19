1/1
Timothy Schutter
{ "" }
Timothy Schutter Timothy Wayne Schutter, 67, of Tacoma, entered heaven on a beautiful Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020, with family by his side. Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service is being held. While flowers are welcome, the family is grateful for help with funds to inter Tim in Kansas with his parents. Family can be contacted via Kelli Wolfe at 1202 Wood Ave, Sumner, WA 98390 or PayPal.Me/LindseyPineda. An expanded obituary is available at: http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9294891.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 19, 2020.
