|
|
Tlaya Marie Dziorney 12/17/1927 - 12/08/2019 Tlaya Marie Dziorney, 91, was born on December 17, 1927 in Harrah, WA to Newton and Grace Harris. She married Richard Andries on June 25 th , 1947 in Yakima and had two children, Julia and Raymond. Remarried William Dziorney on Nov. 21, 1953 in Kelso and had 2 children, Anthony and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her husbands and siblings, Ron, Newton, Robert, Dick and Gracie and son Raymond. She was survived by her brother Phil. Her family grew through the years with four grandchildren and five great grandchild. Tlaya loved her past times of reading, quilting, genealogy, and traveling. Tlaya spent the past 3 years and passed away on December 8 th , 2019 at River Rock Family Group Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday December 19 th , 2019 at 1:15 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations will be well received by Kaiser Permanente Hospice, , and Alzheimer's Donation of America. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019