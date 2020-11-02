Todd de Carteret

November 30, 1961 - October 22, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - "Some people come into our lives and quickly go, while others leave footprints in our hearts and we are never the same."

It is with great sadness that the family of Todd David de Carteret announces his passing on October 22, 2020 at his home in Tacoma after a long illness.

His life was filled with playing football, coaching, teaching, travel and music. His earliest years were spent in Longview, a place he would return to visit throughout his adult life. When he was 11, his family moved to Hoquiam where he attended grade school and middle school before moving to Tacoma and graduating from Mt. Tahoma High School.

His love for football began early and remained throughout his life, playing at Mt.

Tahoma High School and UPS where he continued the family legacy of his uncle and father who also played football at UPS. His football coaching career took him throughout Washington culminating at Mt. Tahoma High School. A lasting proud moment for his dad was when he coached with Todd and declared him to be "the best coach I have ever had the honor to work beside." In addition, Todd enjoyed coaching baseball and bowling.

Todd had an enthusiasm for life that was evident by the joy in his voice and the sparkle in his eyes. As a young boy he was mischievous and always maintained a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for his compassion, determination, kindness as well as his fondness for craft brews. His commitment to education during his 35 year career provided a role model for hundreds of students.

His appreciation of music influenced much of his life. His enjoyment of favorite artists and love of history took him to Graceland with his dad and brother to visit the home of Elvis, as a fan of the Beatles, he walked the streets of Liverpool, and Bruce Springsteen music gave him the opportunity to attend numerous concerts by the Boss. His own musical talents led him to buying drums and practicing in the privacy of his garage. His enjoyment of history and music led to the development of a course at Mt. Tahoma High School that incorporated history and music during different time periods in the US.

He is survived by his brother, Scott (Beth), his step-mother, Joye, his nieces Justice, McKenna (Jared), Anna, nephews Shane and Colton and his aunt Ann. Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy de Carteret and his father, Alex (Sandy) de Carteret.





