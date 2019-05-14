Todd Wesley Harris Born 1-28-1968 Todd left us behind unexpectedly and much too soon early morning May 10, 2019. He now flies with the angels and spending his new life with his dad John, Aunt Sally and Uncle Kenny. Todd blessed this family with his deep love of family, terrific sense of humor and love of sports. His body may have been broken, but never his spirit. Thanks especially to Puget Sound Assisted Living. He leaves behind a broken family: his mom Karen; his brother Greg and wife Allene; his nephew and niece, Mason and Kiana (whom he adored); and aunts, uncles and many cousins that he loved to be with. Our hearts are broken, but now you're whole. Graveside services are May 16th 11:00am at Fir Lane Park. Reception to follow at Greier Hall at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

