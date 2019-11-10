|
Tom Harman Jan. 14, 1953 - Nov. 6, 2019 Tom was born on January 14, 1953 and passed away on November 6, 2019 in Tacoma. He was in the first class at Washington high school, active in sports and wild times. Tom was a retired Longshoreman from local 23. He was a good man. Memorial service to be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 16 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 26418 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA. Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019