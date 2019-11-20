|
|
Tracy Keil 1942-2019 Mary Tracy Roberts was born on October 13, 1942, in Spokane, Washington to William D. "Bill" Roberts and Marguerite (McCarthy) Roberts. She was the oldest of four siblings and countless first and second cousins. Tracy attended Holy Names Academy in Spokane and Seattle University, where she earned a BA in English. Tracy remained in Seattle after college where she met Greg Keil. The couple married in 1968 and were blessed with two children, Conrad William Keil and Molly Kathleen Keil whom they raised in Tacoma. Molly's children, Mia Caldwell and Manny Caldwell, brought great joy to Tracy as a grandmother of twins. Tracy lived a life of service, both in her career with the Washington State Employment Security Department, and as a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fircrest. She served in council leadership positions, countless committees and service projects at Redeemer for over 43 years. She volunteered regularly at Nourish Food Bank, Family Housing Network, and many civic events over the years including First Night New Year's celebrations and the Goodwill Games. Tracy's greatest joys were her family and friends, with whom she loved to travel, play cards, attend concerts, musicals and live theater. She was a voracious reader who never tired of discussing books, travel, PBS, politics, and the backstory to everyone she knew. She was a detailed oral historian, and remembered the name of nearly everyone she met. She had a witty sense of humor, the brain of a Jeopardy champion, and a loving, generous heart. Tracy was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019, after briefly battling kidney failure. She is survived by her husband, Greg Keil; son Conrad Keil; daughter Molly Keil; grandchildren Mia Caldwell and Manny Caldwell; siblings Molly Hannan, Mac Roberts, and Sue Ann Roberts; and many loving extended family members and dear friends. Memorial Service to be held at 1 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1001 Princeton Street, Fircrest, WA. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the . Thank you. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 20, 2019