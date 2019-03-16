|
|
Tracy Pope 1/23/60 - 2/14/19 Tracy was the second born of six siblings to James Pope and Dicy Pope. Tracy graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1990 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He recently retired from Homeland Security in 2016. He is survived by his mother, two sisters (Valerie and Cheryl) and one niece (Melaina) as well as other various family members and friends. He was generous and outspoken. He loved video games, comic books (especially Iron Man) and the band Rush. We really miss him. We look forward to the time when we'll see him again according to Acts 24:15.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 16, 2019