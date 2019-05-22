Trent Morrow Norris Born, April 27, 1932 in Seattle, WA. Died, April 21, 2019. Trent Morrow Norris, son of Leon Moore Norris and Gertrude Edith Morrow passed away peacefully at his home in Tacoma, WA. He served in the Air Force from 1949 to 1958. He is survived by 3 daughters, Teresa Byle, Judy Norris, Jill Svendsen and two sisters, Sandra and Diane. 2 grandsons and 5 granddaughters. He loved his hunting, especially with his hunting buddy, Mike Byrd. He was always the life of the party. There was never a dull moment with his presence. He is laid to rest at the Tahoma Veterans Memorial in Kent, WA. He will truly be missed by many. We love you and will miss you forever. All our love, from your family and friends.

