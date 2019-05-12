Trevor Richards Trevor James Richards, 75, passed away at home on May 1, 2019, in Tacoma, WA. Trevor was born in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 31, 1943. He was raised in Cootamundra, NSW. He married Karen Elford in 1973. They lived in Australia for 5 years before moving to Tacoma, WA, in 1978. Trevor received a BA from the Univ. of Puget Sound and taught elementary school in Federal Way for 23 years. Trevor's interests included sports, playing guitar, geology, travel, camping, and gardening. He loved his family dearly and participated in these activities with them as well as his close friends Paul and Marsha Dunstan. Trevor is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Ruby, and his sister, Kay. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Alison; son, Daniel (Margaret); and his adored grandsons, Jack and Quentin, as well as extended family in both the U.S. and Australia. His family is grateful for the excellent care from the doctors and nurses at Multicare Tacoma and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. A memorial will be held at the Environmental Services Bldg. in University Place, WA on May 20, 2019, at 1 p.m.

