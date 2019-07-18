Trisha Jean Lepley nee McCarthy 11/14/6 7/14/19 Born in Tacoma WA on 11/14/1966 to Carole and Tim McCarthy. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and her Catholic faith. Trisha was raised in the Fife community attending Fife Schools graduating from Fife High in 1985. She was always a caring and kind person constantly looking for the best in people. She was full of life and vitality always finding something to smile and laugh about. Searching for a something to describe her attitude the word headstrong comes to mind. Her home had an open-door policy and was a haven for teenage kids whose parents didn't understand them. They were all welcome as long as they followed her rules which were often more stringent than those of their own parents. Trisha fully understood what family meant and instilled those values in her children. She insisted on hosting family holiday gatherings to ensure her broader family celebrated together. She loved her family but worshipped the sun and took annual trips to enjoy Mexico with her parents, children and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren. They were the center of her life and her passing will both leave a huge void and give them an opportunity to follow her lead. Her customers and fellow employees at Denny's in Fife where she was employed for 25 years were part of her extended family. Trisha was preceded in death by her sister Kelly McCarthy and is survived by her children and step children; Kaelin Koppelman (Kara), Kendra Novak (Matt), Kyler Koppelman (Siena Fitzner), Chanse Lepley, Madison Lepley (Brandon Brenenstahl), Talon Lepley, Lloyd Jackson (Kim Lusk), Bevie Basham; grandchildren Makenna, Brooklyn, Hadley, Adelyn, Kami, Kyli, Emmy and Kaeson.; sister Shannon McCarthy- McDermott (Jim); brothers Tim McCarthy (Cindy), Michael McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy (Scott); nieces and nephews Tamara, David, Chelae, Jennifer, Jacob and Carissa as wells as several aunts, uncles, cousins and closest friend Ken Koppelman A memorial mass will be held at St Martin of Tours in Fife on July 25 at 11 o'clock preceded by a rosary at 10:30

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 18, 2019