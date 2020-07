Trisha Jean McCarthy Lepley 11/14/1966 - 7/14/2020 So much has happened this past year. It's still hard to believe you are with Kelly in heaven looking out for us. Not a day goes by or an hour passes that you are not thought of and dearly loved and missed. Your new beautiful granddaughter and handsome grandson join the rest of us in praying that God gives us the strength to carry on your belief and example in family and friends.



