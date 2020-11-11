Twila Kay Johnson

March 9, 1941 - October 19, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Twila Kay Johnson was born on March 9, 1941 in Lewiston, ID to Juanita and Charles Johnson. She passed away on October 19, 2020 at home in Tacoma, WA. Twila was raised in Clarkston, WA.

Twila graduated from Clarkston High School in 1959. She attended Eastern Washington University where she received her BA in 1963 and Washington State University where she received her MA in 1967. She taught high school math at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, WA from 1963-1997. After retiring she taught math at Pierce College from 1997-2011.

Twila approached each student with patience and an open mind. She loved each and over student and brought that passion to teach each of her sons.

She adopted her son, Justin Johnson, and helped by Darlene Russell, her lifelong friend, raised Ryan Russell. They were both adopted from India in 1983.

She is survived by her son, Justin Johnson, Ryan Russell, his adopted brother.

Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Charles Johnson, her grandparents, Mabel and Charles Sullivan, Sarah and Justin Johnson, and her best friend, Darlene Russell.

Twila was a joy to all that knew her. She will be missed.





