IN LOVING MEMORY Tyler J. Saugen 11/10/88 - 09/07/12 Tyler was a beacon of light who brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. He was a true gift to this world. Tyler never let his battle with severe epilepsy stop him from living every day with enthusiasm and unwavering perseverance. His kindness was pure and his love was unconditional. We will forever treasure the time we had with him on this earth and strive to live our lives by his beautiful example. In our hearts always and forever, all our love Mom, Dad, and Jessica.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019