|
|
Ursula Berta Coby Ursula Berta Coby passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 89. She had long been battling dementia. Born on May 9, 1929 in Marienburg, Germany, Ursula spent her youth in the small village of Streckfuss, and eventually relocated to the city of Bamberg at the end of WWII. She was married to Army Sergeant First Class John Everett Smith from 1959-1972 and they had two daughters, Patricia Ann and Janis Sue. In 1965, Ursula proudly became a U.S. citizen. Then in 1974 she married Alton Wesley Coby and celebrated 22 years of marriage until Alton's death in 1996. Ursula loved gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, travelling, and ballroom dancing. She is survived by her youngest daughter, Janis Smith, and goes to rest beside her husband Alton at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 24, 2019