Valerie Jean Johnson Valerie (Val) Johnson, age 72, passed away July 27, 2019 at home in the presence of her family. Val was born in Tacoma to Will and Flora Morford. She attended St. Ann Grade School and graduated from Mt. Tahoma High School in the Class of 1964. Val married Gary Johnson October 5, 1968 at St. Ann Church in Tacoma. She is survived by husband Gary, sons Jason and Jeremy of Tacoma, and brother Jeff Morford of Wenatchee. Additional survivors include three grandchildren, Jory, Jayson and Allyssa, and great-grandchild Athena, the apple of her eye. Family was the center of Val's life with the occasional visit to the casino. Val served in secretarial positions in the Tacoma School District and Clover Park Vocational Technical School. She also served in volunteer positions in her church community and the schools where her sons attended. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, South 72 nd and Park Avenue, Tacoma. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Franciscan Hospice or the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society. She never met a dog she didn't like. Arrangements by New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019