Valerie Kessler Valerie Arden Kessler nee Kneeland passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019 after 91 fulfilling years. Born and raised in Tacoma, Val attended Grant Elementary School, Jason Lee Junior High, and Stadium High School. After graduating from Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949, she became a nurse at Tacoma General and Pierce County hospitals. Besides nursing, Val loved gardening and beach-combing on the Puget Sound. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Val is predeceased by her husband, Vernon M Kessler; and her beloved dog, Babe; and survived by her daughters, Debra (Douglas) Powell, Shelley Lund, and Margaret (Mark) Lissak; and her grandchildren, Jennifer, Kelly, and Erik (Carolyn).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 15, 2019
