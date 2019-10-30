|
|
Vance Vernon Kilcup Jan. 23, 1934 - Oct. 23, 2019 Vance Vernon Kilcup of Tacoma, Washington went to be with his Lord on October 23, 2019 at age 85. He was born in Hoquiam, Washington January 23, 1934 to Vernon and Ivy Kilcup. He waspreceded in death by his sister, Jeannette Stanley. Vance was a graduate of HoquiamHigh and Grays Harbor Jr. College.After serving in the military, he worked for United Pacific Insurance Company and Rush, Hannula and Harkins Law Firm. Vance and his wife Beth were married in 1967 and recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary. He leaves his wife, 2 children and 4 grandchildren: Daughter Tammy (Dave) Niesen and their 2 children Ashley (David Karch) and Justin Niesen, Son Troy (Marjorie) Kilcup and their 2 children Noah and Meggie. A special thanks to his faithful caregivers, Ian Muigai and his mother, AnnRose and Pastor Evanston Wakianda.Services will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, November 2nd in the Aspen Chapel of Mountain View, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 30, 2019