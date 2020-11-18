Vanessa Crowe

November 19, 1940 - November 9, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Heaven shines a little brighter today. On Monday, November 9th Barbara Vanessa Crowe passed away. Vanessa was born in Deadwood, SD to Harry and Helene Christler. She grew up in Arlington, WA. After graduating, she attended Western Washington University. It is there she met her husband Ron Crowe. She was a cheerleader and he played basketball. They eventually settled in Puyallup. She was First Lady of Puyallup during Ron's six years serving as Mayor from 1984-1990. One of Vanessa's many gifts was her love for social activities with her many friends. She was extremely active as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Puyallup. She also started a Birthday Club, Bridge Club, and Book Club. Vanessa had a 40 year career as a Real Estate Agent and ended her career at Lee LaBrash Real Estate. She was a blessing to many, particularly her family and beloved grandkids. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Ron, daughters Bronwyn (Mario) and Hillary (Scott), brother H. Emery Christler, brother in law Dick (Sally) Crowe and sister in law Susan (Norm) Johnson, 5 grandkids Sienna, Stefon, and Saige Lyons, and Avery and Gavin Robinson. She is preceded in death by her sister Naveda Sherk and was very loved by her 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Vanessa had great love for God and all God's creatures. Her love of life was felt by all fortunate enough to know her. Honorariums may be sent to Puyallup First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund. We hope to have a Celebration of Life in the future.





