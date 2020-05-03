Velma Jean Byers - Johnston, Iowa Velma Jean Byers, who was born to Eugene Kellogg and Velma June (Smith) Farr Sr. on August 6, 1941 in Walla Walla, WA, passed away at the age of 78 on April 30, 2020 in Johnston, IA. No services are planned at this time. Velma grew up in Portland, OR and lived in Federal Way, WA for over 52 years before moving to Iowa to be near her daughter. Velma graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, OR in 1962. She went on to marry the love of her life, Donald Howard Byers on May 2, 1964 in Portland, OR. Velma worked 26 years at Tacoma General Hospital and retired from the Child Abuse Intervention Department at Mary Bridge Children's Health Center in 2012 after 29 dedicated years of service. Velma was very involved in the Tacoma Orthopedic Association, Brown's Point Guild for Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, The Festival of Trees and always volunteered for the Courage Classic Bike Ride for Multicare. She enjoyed spending time scrapbooking, knitting, gardening and traveling. She was a member of Marine View Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir and the singing group Harmony Unlimited. Most of all, Velma cherished spending time with her family and friends. Velma is survived by daughter Cherie (Jeff) Lisle of Clive, IA; son David Scott Byers of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Jordan, Makenzie, Christian and Hannah Lisle and Olivia and Oliver Byers; great-granddaughter Reign Makenzie Gonzalez; sister Cheryl (Ray) Saballa; brother Eugene Kellogg (Traci) Farr Jr; brother-in-law Robert (Christine) Byers; sister-in-law Sheila Saaman and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Velma June; husband Donald; in-laws Howard and Marceil Byers, nephew Thomas Berglund and brother-in-law George Saaman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital Child Abuse Intervention Department, PO Box 5296, Tacoma, WA 98415-0296 or at support.mulitcare.org. Please feel free to visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com to leave your condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.