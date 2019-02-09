Velma Louise Kurz Velma Louise (Carlton) Kurz passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 73 from the effects of a stroke. Velma was born in Boston, MA on July 20, 1945. She met her beloved husband, George V. Kurz while he was in the US Navy and they were married at the All Saints Catholic Church on November 9, 1963 in Puyallup, WA. They settled and lived in the Puyallup area prior to moving to Loon Lake, WA. Velma is survived by her husband George and their three adult children: Vincent, Cheryl and Michael and 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Both Velma and George were very involved with the Boy Scouts of America. A Celebration of Life will be held in June at a place to be determined. Donations may be made in her memory to BSA Troop 525. Checks to be made out to Mountain View Lutheran Church, BSA Troop 525 and sent to BSA Troop 525 PO Box 760, Milton, WA 98354.To read her full obituary, share memories and condolences visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.

