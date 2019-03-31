Home

Velna Floyd Velna Marie Floyd was born August 9th, 1952 in Tacoma and was the youngest of three. She passed away on Monday, March 18th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is Survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott Floyd. Velna also leaves behind her six grown children; Selice, Jennifer, Mark, Sarah, Cassandra and Jason as well as eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless woman who was tough. she overcame many struggles with strength and humor and had a great love of Halloween and gardening. Velna was 66
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
