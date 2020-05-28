Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera Moore Vera Moore passed away April 9th, 2020 In Tacoma Washington. She leaves to cherish her memory personal friend Larry Paul and son Lawrence Morgan, 2 sisters Ann and Vivian, Brother Willis Daniels, daughters Jeanette Hunter, Janet Henderson, son's Paul Jr. and Gary Moore and 10 grandchildren. A special thanks to her granddaughter Tanisha Ford who was very instrumental caring for Vera. Vera will be missed by all who loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store