Vera Moore Vera Moore passed away April 9th, 2020 In Tacoma Washington. She leaves to cherish her memory personal friend Larry Paul and son Lawrence Morgan, 2 sisters Ann and Vivian, Brother Willis Daniels, daughters Jeanette Hunter, Janet Henderson, son's Paul Jr. and Gary Moore and 10 grandchildren. A special thanks to her granddaughter Tanisha Ford who was very instrumental caring for Vera. Vera will be missed by all who loved her.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 28, 2020.
