Verlie June (Drager) Hankins

Verlie June (Drager) Hankins Obituary
Verlie June (Drager) Hankins Verlie Hankins, age 84, passed away on December 19, 2019. Verlie is survived by her daughters Kerry (Gary) Braaflat and Kim (Tom) Moore, son Phil Hankins, grandchildren; Joseph (Erin) and Chris (Melissa) Braaflat, Hannah (Cody) Rychlec, William Hankins and six great-grandchildren. Verlie was born in Plentywood, MT and graduated High School in Whitefish, MT. Verlie was employed at The Boeing Company, retiring in 1990. After retirement, Verlie and her husband, Bill, enjoyed spending winters in Newport Beach, California and their summers in Tacoma, Washington. Verlie enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and lunches with her close friends & family. Verlie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William (Bill), parents, Robert and Ruth Drager, brother Bobby Drager and daughter, Marcie. A private ceremony was held on January 6, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020
