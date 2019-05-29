Verlinne Joyce Sechrist June 29, 1930-May 20, 2019 Joyce lived life to the fullest and passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Born to Charlotte and William Brozovich, she was a lifelong resident of Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School and served the community through the Pierce County Auditor's office until she retired. She thoroughly enjoyed music and participated in several choirs. She loved spending time with her family camping, hunting, fishing, clam digging, traveling, and swimming. Embroidery, gardening, ice cream, and the color pink were also passions. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sechrist of 56 years. She is survived by her four children, Robert Jr. (Lynea) Sechrist, Diane Burmeister, Terry Whalen-Wyatt, and Danny (Lori) Sechrist; 14 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. It will be followed by a graveside service, and then a reception at United Lutheran Church, 1231 S 76 th St, Tacoma WA 98408.

