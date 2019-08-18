Home

Vern Heinrichs November 4, 1935 August 6, 2019 He'll keep on truckin', just in a much better place. Vern founded Heinrich's Trucking in 1960, served as President of the Washington State Dump Truck Association and was a long-standing member of The Elks. He was a hard worker whose passions included church, NASCAR racing, walking, car shows and hangin' with "the guys" at their weekly spot. Born and raised in Wolf Point, MT, to Robert and Tina Heinrichs, Vern graduated from Lustre Bible Academy and later attended technical school. Though his daughter, Deon, entered heaven before him, Vern leaves his wife, Barb; two sons, Ron (Laura) and Lesli; a daughter, Barbie (Daren) and four grandchildren, Derrik (Amanda), Tayler, Jack and Tori. He is also survived by his two sisters, Iris (Robert) and Lois (Roger) and his brother, Bob (Sharon). Vern will be missed more than words can express by his family and many friends. A service will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 924 E 176th St in Spanaway, WA on Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 PM. the reception will follow at Lady Luck's, 14114 Pacific Ave in Spanaway, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Violent Crime Victim Services: http://www.vcvs.org/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019
