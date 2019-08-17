|
Verna Florov Our beloved AV went home to Jesus and her family July 4th 2019. She loved all of us including Melania and Pres. Trump and America. It was fitting that she chose 4 th of July to make her exit. Aunt Verna's true calling was was fashion and drawing and she was prolific, any scrap of paper was deserving of her artwork. As a young woman she lived in New York City then made her way to Washington DC to work for the CIA then on to Los Angeles where she became a legal secretary for California's largest law firm Through all her hard work and many adventures she always made time to be Aunt to her 11 nieces and nephews, their children and loved ones. When her dear Sisters left this world she became a Mother. Aunt Verna will be greatly missed by so many of us including her best friend Mary and the Staff at Olympics West who took great care of her and enjoyed her life stories and listening ear. Thank you AV for 91 years, we were hoping for 100.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 17, 2019