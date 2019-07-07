|
Vernice June Geraci Vernice Geraci, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, with family by her side. She is survived by her children, Victoria Geraci, Brian Geraci and daughter-in-law JoAnne Geraci. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph Geraci and her son, Randolph Geraci. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 11:00 am St. Theresa Catholic Church, inurnment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019