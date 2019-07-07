Home

Gaffney Funeral Home
Vernice June Geraci

Vernice June Geraci Obituary
Vernice June Geraci Vernice Geraci, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, with family by her side. She is survived by her children, Victoria Geraci, Brian Geraci and daughter-in-law JoAnne Geraci. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph Geraci and her son, Randolph Geraci. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 11:00 am St. Theresa Catholic Church, inurnment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019
