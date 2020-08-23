Vernon J. Howard Sr 1927-2020 Survived by wife of 71 years, Olinda, of Milton, WA., daughter, Cathy Matheson of Idaho and Son, Vernon J. Howard Jr of California. Near death experiences were the norm for Jim. But Parkinson and Dementia claimed him August 11, 2020. He loved hunting, prospecting, and rock hounding. We were always on the go. We loved that man! Jim was a descendant of the Romo's of Santa Barbara, CA. His great great great grandfather, Francisco Rafael Romo was a soldier in the Mexican Army. Our country gave him 140 acres in the Goleta, CA area. As a small child he lived at the historical "Sunny Hills" for children in the Frisco, CA area. His dad picked Jim and another boy to go to his job at the Golden Gate Bridge. Both the boys climbed up very high and then froze. The fire department had to bring them down. They paddled them and said "Don't ever tell anyone you did this." When Jim was in his 50's, he woke to a shoe on tv of an old iron worker. He said "I can still remember when 2 boys climbed the bridge." Now it can be told. No services "Goodbye my Sunshine"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store