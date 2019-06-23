Vernon Royal Cox 1/31/26 - 6/19/19 Vern was born to Ed and Mary Cox and grew up on a farm south of Presho South Dakota with brothers Merle, Bill, Harold and Lee and sister Virginia, married JoAnn Petersen February 2nd 1943 and moved to Rapid City South Dakota. Joined the Army February 1944, fought in the battle of the Bulge receiving the Bronze Star. Judy and Gary were born in Rapid City. Moved to Tacoma in February 1950 worked in Nash / Rambler dealerships. DeAnn and Vern Jr. were born in Tacoma. Moved to South Hill Puyallup in August 1958 Steven, Cindy ,and Michelle were born in Puyallup. Started his own Automotive repair business at home in 1967, and started a haying business in 1974. Retired from Automotive repair in 1995 and haying in 2003. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years JoAnn, Daughter Judy, parents Ed and Mary, 5 siblings, Grandson Derek, Daughter in law Jodi. Vern is survived by Gary (Linda) Cox of Kennewick, DeAnn Petersen of Puyallup, Vern Jr. (Sonja) of Roy, Steven Cox of Puyallup, Cindy Cox of Puyallup, Michelle (Randy) Sanders of Gig Harbor, 12 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multicare Hospice. Funeral Service will be at Hill Funeral home in Puyallup June 29th 2019 11 am with a gathering at Randys home on 110th afterwards.

