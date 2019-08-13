Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St John of the Woods Catholic Church
Tacoma, WA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St John of the Woods
Vicente Carbullido Obituary
Vicente Carbullido Vicente "Benny" Jesus Carbullido, 64, of Tacoma, Washington, died on August 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving partner Jeanie and his children: Jacqueline, Benny, Jessica, Bryan, and Jennavie. He was preceded by his parents Francisco Arceo and Enestina Jesus Carbullido, as well as five brothers: Johnny, Julian, Pete, Joe, and Ray. In addition to Jeanie and his children, he's also survived by his remaining siblings: Mary; Frank (& Debbie), Julie (& John), Marian (& Henry), Terrie (& Joe), Lupe, Valentino, Tony (& Lolang), Christine (& Rand), and Tom; as well as grandchildren: Cerrina, Marley, Tobias, Jayden, Anthony, Benny Jr., Roen, Casey, Darren, Maraya, Gianna, Marcelo, Roman, and Elliana; plus three generations of nieces and nephews. Benny was born and raised in a big family in Hagat village on the island of Guam, USA. Number 11 of 16 siblings, he had a quiet demeanor, was confident and steadfast, with an independent spirit. He attended Mt Carmel School through Junior High and graduated at Guam Vocational-Technical High School in 1972. He left the island to serve in the US Army and after 8 years, transitioned as a communications cable infrastructure contractor at military locations in the US continent and abroad. Benny's greatest love on this earth was his children. One could not mistake his pure love of family in the glint of his eyes or his smile, or the way his breath would catch especially when he spoke of his children. We love and miss you and we'll always carry your memory in our hearts. Viewing is at Edwards Memorial and Crematory (in Lakewood) on Wednesday, August 14th, 3:00-7:00 PM. On Thursday, August 15th, church services at St John of the Woods Catholic Church (in Tacoma) starts with the Rosary at 11:30 AM, Mass at 12:00 PM, followed by interment at Edwards Memorial and Crematory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019
