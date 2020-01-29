|
Vicki Lee Jones Vicki Lee Jones, age 58, walked joyously into the presence of her Lord and Savior on January 20, 2020 in Shoreline, Washington after a lengthy battle with liposarcoma. Vicki leaves behind her husband, Randal Jones; daughters, Anna Kobernick, Sarah Jones, and Cayley Gover; granddaughter, Noa Kobernick; mother, Virginia Cunningham; and brother, Scott Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her father, John Cunningham. Vicki was born on May 20, 1961 in Lakewood, Washington to John and Virginia Cunningham. She married Randy, her high school sweetheart, in 1984. She helped put Randy through Duke Law School before delighting in the birth of their three daughters. While raising her girls, Vicki loved fiercely, sacrificed daily, and endured trials without complaint. She attended Westgate Chapel and was a member of their choir for many years. Vicki exemplified a life lived in praise and faith as she battled retroperitoneal liposarcoma with grace for ten years. She underwent seven major abdominal operations and faced countless medical complications, but greeted each day with joy and gratitude. Vicki was patient, nurturing, stubbornly loyal, and had an unbreakable spirit. She relished hosting family and friends at the Jones farm, especially for parties under her walnut trees with their cafe lights; planning, preparing, and eating elaborate meals; and spending time with her beloved granddaughter. Above all, she loved pursuing her relationship with and worshiping her Heavenly Father. A memorial service is scheduled for 1pm on February 1, 2020 at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds, Washington with a reception to follow. Pastor Alec Rowlands will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vicki's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Northwest Sarcoma Foundation. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 29, 2020