Vicki Lee Moore
Vicki Lee Moore Vicki Lee Moore (Leslie), 60, of Tacoma, WA passed away on July 30th peacefully at home with family in Arizona. Vicki was born on October 9th,1959, and spent her formative years in Spanaway attending Bethel High School, class of '77. Vicki continued her education at Eastern Washington University and later Pacific Lutheran University. She loved spending time outdoors hiking and riding her bike, relaxing by a campfire, or going hunting in the mountains with her husband Doug of ten years. Vicki enjoyed traveling to visit her kids wherever they were stationed. She was a proud Marine and Army mom, visiting Hawaii, San Diego, Germany, and Texas. Most recently, Vicki traveled to Arizona to care for her sister, and she and her husband decided to stay. In Vicki's final days, she cherished her time spent among family and dear friends. Vicki is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Morgan Bell (Matt), sons Michael and James Shafer (Samantha), step-son Anthony Moore, five grandchildren, brother Russ Leslie, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Vicki is preceded in death by her father Victor Leslie, mother and step-father Al and Gwen Diloreto, and sister Christine Leslie. Vicki will be remembered for her kindness and grace but, most importantly, her love of family. Due to current COVID concerns a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a contribution in her name, please donate to the American Cancer Society or consider becoming a donor with Be The Match.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2020.
