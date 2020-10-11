Vicky Nelson
October 24, 1952 - September 26, 2020
Orting, Washington - Vicky Lee Nelson, 67, passed away September 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Born October 24, 1952 to the late Charles and Lorene York in Puyallup, WA, she graduated from Orting High School class of '70 and dedicated over 30 years to helping others through her career at DSHS. She made everyone smile with her quick puns and award-winning karaoke, and inspired so many with her courage and positivity through a long battle with cancer. She treasured every moment with family, especially her grandchildren. Wife to Mark Nelson, mother to Angela (Josh) and Andrew (Jessieka), Mimi to Ender, Delaney and Josie, sister to Sherry (Jim) and the late Gary (Jo), and cousin, aunt, and friend to many.
Services will be held on her birthday at a private location. Memories of Vicky can be shared at memories.net
