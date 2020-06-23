Victor Alcantara
Victor Alcantara Victor Marcelo Alcantara passed away peacefully with family members at his side at Madigan Army Medical Center on June 14, 2020. He served proudly in the US Army for 28 years. Victor is survived by his wife, Leatrice, his son, Vic (Linda), his daughters, Grace Callahan (Elton), Joyce Ells (Cliff), Sharon Quigley (James), eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Services at Mt. View Funeral Home.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 23, 2020.
